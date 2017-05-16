PM arrives in Hong Kong from China

HONG KONG, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Tuesday on the second leg of his visit to China.

During his stay in Hong Kong, the Prime Minister will address One Belt One Road – Pakistan Investment Forum which will be participated by leading business companies of Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The focus of the Forum will highlight business opportunities, emerging from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the One Belt One Road initiative. Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR C.Y. Leung will also address the Forum.

The Investment Forum is being organized by Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong in collaboration with the Government of Hong Kong SAR.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also meet Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR on May 17 at Government House. He will discuss enhancing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Hong Kong, particularly in the Belt and Road projects.

The Prime Minister will hold meetings with executives of the leading business companies of Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The Prime Minister will also meet Mrs. Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive-elect Hong Kong, during his stay in Hong Kong.