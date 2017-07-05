PM arrives in Dushanbe to discuss trade, energy cooperation with Tajik leaders

DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), July 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif arrived here Wednesday on a two-day visit to discuss

with the Tajik leaders trade and investment, defence and energy cooperation and regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister was warmly received at the Dushanbe International by his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda and senior officials. A red carpet was rolled out and young Tajik girls presented him bouquet.

Flags of the two countries adorned the airport building. A contingent of

the Tajik Armed Forces presented him a salute as he alighted from his special aircraft. A formal welcome ceremony will be held at the Presidential Palace.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir and Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

“The visit to Tajikistan is reflective of the Prime Minister’s vision

to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring and regional countries and further increasing regional connectivity,” a statement from the Foreign Office said.

During the talks the leaders would discuss bilateral ties,besides

exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, Pakistan would portray its vision of a peaceful neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Sharif would also sign a Joint Declaration â€œRoad

towards strategic partnership for regional solidarity, jointly with President Rahmon.

Pakistan has already entered a number of agreements with the landlocked

country bordering Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

A meeting of Joint Business Council (JBC) will coincide with the visit

of the Prime Minister which would consider measures to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties.

Tajikistan is also hosting a Quadrilateral Summit of CASA-1000 member

states, namely; Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. The project aims at developing energy corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It would provide electricity produced in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Trilateral Summit between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan is also

scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the visit and would focus on regional topics of mutual interest.

The top leaders of the two countries have been meeting frequently, the

last being held in March this year in Islamabad on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

Pakistan was among the first few countries that recognized the

independence of Tajikistan, established diplomatic relations

and opened a resident mission in Dushanbe.