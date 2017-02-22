PM arrives in Ankara on three-day official visit

ANKARA, Feb 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on three-day official visit.

Turkish Minister for Youth Ahmad Akif Cagatay Kilic received the Prime Minister at the Esenboga Airport.Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood was also present.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

The Prime Minister was presented gaurd of honour and salute by a contingent of Turkish guard.

Children attired in traditional dresses presented bouquets to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister along with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will co-chair the 5th Session of the Pakistan- Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

A Joint Declaration will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting and a number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prime Minister Sharif will also visit the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity with the Government and people of Turkey against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.