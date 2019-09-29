PM arrives home to a rousing welcome

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday arrived here to a very warm welcome by a huge number of people after his participation in 74th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

At the airport, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of his delegation, was warmly received by the federal ministers, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, party leaders, workers and a larger number of people.

A large number of enthusiastic residents from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and from other parts of the country including AJK had started converging at the Islamabad Airport in the afternoon to get a glimpse of their beloved Prime Minister and were keen to hear from him.

Carrying banners, placards, party, national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags, as welcoming gestures, they kept on chanting slogans to greet and hail their leader who had very effectively presented Kashmir issue at the UNGA, besides, addressing other looming issues of Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Pakistan after a brief stay there.