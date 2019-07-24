PM arrives Doha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived Doha, Qatar, enroute to Pakistan, after completing his visit to the United States.

Upon arrival at the Hamd International Airport, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister and his delegation.

The prime minister would have a short stop-over in Doha, a press release of PM Office Media Wing said.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, and Secretary Foreign Office Sohail Mehmood accompanied the prime minister.