KARACHI, Sept 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
has approved the setting up of the National Institute of Calligraphy.
This was stated by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on
National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui.
He was talking to media persons after performing
inauguration of a calligraphy exhibition at Frere Hall here on
Saturday.
Irfan Siddiqui was of the view that in the past due
attention was not paid towards this mode of art.
However, he added, the present government is according
attention towards calligraphy. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has approved the setting up a national institute of
calligraphy.
After consultation with the stakeholders, the work on the
project would be taken up, he further pointed out.
This, Irfan Siddiqui remarked, would help promote
calligraphy and the problems of those associated with this art,
would also be resolved.
He lauded the holding of the exhibition of calligraphy on
holy Quran and said that more such events should also be
organized in the time ahead.
The president of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Ahmed
Shah, presented the vote of thanks. Besides other, the Additional
Director Culture, Atif Ali and Dr. Inamul Haq were also present on
the occasion.
PM approves setting up of calligraphy institute: Irfan
KARACHI, Sept 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi