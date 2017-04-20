PM approves setting up logistic company to improve Pakistan Post service delivery: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh

Aftab Ahmad Thursday informed the Senate that the Prime Minister has approved a summary to set up a logistic company for Pakistan Post in order to make it competitive with other companies.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the minister

conceded that performance of Pakistan Post was not up to the mark and setting up the logistic company would help improve its service delivery.

He said some 22 Post Offices have been established in Khyber

Pakhtunkhawa during the last four years. New Post Offices were set up to cater to public requirements in accordance with the prescribed criteria, also keeping in view the financial viability subject to availability of manpower/resources, he added.

He said in the fierce competitive environment, Pakistan Post Office

Department was endeavouring to improve service delivery and cater to the present days requirements of the clientele with an ultimate objective to serve the people better.

To another question, Sheikh Aftab said there were total 33 toll plazas on M-1 and M-2.

The maintenance of M-2 (Islamabad-Lahore) was given to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis for 20 years under an agreement. The FWO would collect toll tax for 20 years besides maintaining and repairing the M-2, he said.

He said FWO would also give Rs.200 billion during the said period to National Highway Authority.

He said M-2 had already completed it life and it needed complete

re-carpeting which was done by the FWO.

To a supplementary question, the minister said FWO could not enhance toll tax and NHA Board has the right to fix toll taxes.

He said vehicles of only defence forces and NHA were exempted from toll tax.

To a question, Sheikh Aftab told that some 530 Date palm trees were

planted in the median of Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad Motorway M-3 in year 2003-04 by the construction Contractor without any cost to NHA and only 175 plants survived at site. Later on a contract has been awarded on Oct, 30, 2016 to M/s Rustam Associates for restocking of mortality Date trees with one year maintenance, he said.

He said at some locations due to less adaptability of soil, the Washingtonia trees were planted having aesthetic value and good survival rate.

The minister said ECNEC has approved the PC-I of three sections

Chakdara-Dir-Chitral including Chakdara-Timargarah section (38.85km), Akhagram-Dir Section (43.39km) and Kalkatak-Chitral Section (47.98Km).

Financing for Kalkatak-Chitral section has been arranged from Exim Bank of South Korea, while commitment to take up second section subsequently was also recorded where as for third section financial arrangement was being discussed with Exim bank of South Korea, he said.

He said process for procurement of consultants has been commenced for all three sections as per procedures of Exim Bank South Korea and it would be completed with in four years.

To a separate question, the minister said NHA allocated an amount of Rs 104.631 billion to various projects in Sindh for which Rs 66.706 billion had been released during the last five years.