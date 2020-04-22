PM approves launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave approval to the launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal, making public the details of disbursements.

Chairing a meeting on the subject, the prime minister said the government was making utmost efforts to provide financial assistance to those affected by the situation of coronavirus.

The prime minister said Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme was transparent and merit-based and lauded the efforts of his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar for leading an effective initiative.

Dr Nishtar in a briefing to the prime minister said the programme covered the registered persons of Ehsaas Programme, those who joined through SMS, new registrations from provinces and labourers and deserving persons recommended by the Commerce Ministry.

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the operations have been ongoing since April 9, 2020. To-date, overall disbursements of Rs. 65.249 billion have been made to 5.437 million beneficiaries across the country in categories 1 and 2.

The dashboard of the launched portal will give details about the number of beneficiaries served in each of the three categories with provincial, district and tehsil wise breakdowns.

With great transparency, it will outline the amount given to partnering banks for disbursements to beneficiaries, and the number of beneficiaries who have taken out money.

The portal will enable people to access information in real time and its electronic link will be made available Thursday morning.