PM approves creation of HESCO through executive order: Javed Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday issued executive orders for the creation of

Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) for speedy addressing of complaints, besides smooth power supply to consumers of the area, stated Deputy Speaker NA

Murtaza Javed Abbasi while talking to APP here.

He further said that during the month of January former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had initially approved the bifurcation of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company

(PESCO) where Swat and Swabi were also included in the HESCO.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi disclosed that one month earlier, we met again with the PM Khaqan Abbassi and requested him to specifically create the new power distribution

company for Hazara region.

He maintained that despite several difficulties PM Abbassi approved it on our request and notified through a special executive order for the creation of HESCO which would be presented in the next cabinet meeting for approval and hoped within next two months HESCO would be

operational.

Replying to a question about HESCO revenue generation, Deputy Speaker said that Hazara region is one of those areas of the country where Wapda is generating its maximum revenue with 65 million consumers, after creation of HESCO it would also be on top of revenue collection in the country.

Murtaza Abbassi said that besides resolution of the issues of electricity in Hazara division, HESCO would also provide more than 3700 job opportunities in Hazara whereas 1350 posts in this region are also vacant.