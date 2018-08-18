PM approves 20-member federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Saturday approved a 21-member federal cabinet, comprising 16 ministers and five advisers.
Central spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter account said the nominated cabinet would take oath on Monday morning at the President’s House.
The cabinet members will include:
Ministers:-
Senator Muhammad Farogh Naseem Law and Justice
Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema States and Frontier Regions
Noor ul Haq Qadri Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony
Dr Shireen M. Mazari Human Rights
Ghulam Sarwar Khan Petroleum Division
Zubaida Jalal Defence Production
Fawad Ahmed Information and Broadcasting Division
Aamir Mehmood Kiyani National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Foreign Office
Pervez Khattak Defence
Asad Umar Finance, Revenue, and Economic Division
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Railways
Fehmida Mirza Inter-Provincial Coordination
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Information Technology and Telecommunication
Shafqat Mahmood Federal Education and Professional Training National History and Literary Heritage Division
Khusro Bakhtiar Water Resources
Advisors:-
Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Establishment
Abdul Razak Dawood Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment
Dr Isharat Hussain Institutional Reforms and Austerity
Amin Aslam Climate Change
Zaheer ud din Babar Awan Parliamentary Affairs