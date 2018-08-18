PM approves 20-member federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Saturday approved a 21-member federal cabinet, comprising 16 ministers and five advisers.

Central spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter account said the nominated cabinet would take oath on Monday morning at the President’s House.

The cabinet members will include:

Ministers:-

Senator Muhammad Farogh Naseem Law and Justice

Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema States and Frontier Regions

Noor ul Haq Qadri Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

Dr Shireen M. Mazari Human Rights

Ghulam Sarwar Khan Petroleum Division

Zubaida Jalal Defence Production

Fawad Ahmed Information and Broadcasting Division

Aamir Mehmood Kiyani National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Foreign Office

Pervez Khattak Defence

Asad Umar Finance, Revenue, and Economic Division

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Railways

Fehmida Mirza Inter-Provincial Coordination

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Information Technology and Telecommunication

Shafqat Mahmood Federal Education and Professional Training National History and Literary Heritage Division

Khusro Bakhtiar Water Resources

Advisors:-

Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Establishment

Abdul Razak Dawood Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment

Dr Isharat Hussain Institutional Reforms and Austerity

Amin Aslam Climate Change

Zaheer ud din Babar Awan Parliamentary Affairs