PM apprises Trump about Pakistan’s concern on India’s illegal Kashmir move

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday in a telephonic conversation apprised United States President Donald Trump about the regional situation arising from India’s illegal move over occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a video statement, said the prime minister took the US president into confidence about Pakistan’s concern over Indian action and its consequences to the regional peace and stability.

The prime minister’s conversation with the US president came at the time when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was going to take up the Kashmir issue on Friday, Qureshi added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had contacted a number of other world leaders in that regard. Pakistan had also approached four out of five heads of UNSC member states over the issue.

Qureshi said the prime minister and the US president also discussed the Afghan situation. Pakistan was committed to the Afghan peace process and would continue its conciliatory role for peace and stability in the region, he added