PM apprises Oman’s parliamentary delegation of Kashmiris’ plight

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the world must take notice of the plight of Muslim Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing atrocities at the hands of security forces.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Oman’s parliamentary delegation that called on him here at the PM Office.

The delegation headed by Chairman Majles Al’Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali included Mohammed Ali Amer Baqi, Mohameed Khamis Abdullah Al Badi, Mohameed Ramadhan Qasim Al Balushi, Yoonis Yaqoob Issa Al Siyabi, Murad Ali Yousaf, Salim Hamad Saed Al Mufarraji and Ambassador Al Sheikh Omar Al Marhoon.