PM apprised of improving economic indicators ; declining trend of SPI

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday informed that with the weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) showing the trend of decline and expected to witness further decrease, overall economic indicators of the country were improving.

This was informed during a meeting held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair to review the overall economic situation of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Finance, Governor State Bank Syed Reza Baqir and other senior officers.

During the meeting, which reviewed the overall economic situation, the Prime Minister was briefed about economic indicators including the current account deficit, foreign direct investment, foreign remittances and the current situation of inflation.

The Prime Minister, while expressing satisfaction over the improvement in economic indicators, said that the government was fully striving to pass on the impact of economic improvement to the masses.

He said that since the people were facing hardships due to the previous governments’ mismanagement, the present government was making every possible effort to provide relief to masses especially the low income groups, salaried class and weaker segments of the society.

The Prime Minister directed to keep the masses informed about economic stability and improvement in economic indicators so that the confidence of business community was further strengthened.