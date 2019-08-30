PM appreciates steps taken for promotion of renewable energy under new policy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appreciated the steps taken for promotion of renewable energy under the new policy and said the vital sector was ignored in the past resulting in escalation of energy costs and pollution.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a high level meeting regarding the new policy being formulated on renewable energy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the PM on Energy Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM, Shahzad Qasim, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and senior officials.

PM’s Special Assistant on Energy Nadeem Babar presented the proposed draft of the new policy of renewable energy to the prime minister.