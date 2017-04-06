PM appreciates China’s support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated China’s diplomatic and material support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister was talking to Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of National Committee of Chinese Peoples’ Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), along with a high level delegation here at PM House.

The Prime Minister, warmly welcoming the Chairman and the delegation members to Pakistan, stated that the visit will establish institutional linkages between the Parliaments of Pakistan and China.

He stressed close cooperation between the two Parliaments, which, he said would contribute towards further strengthening the warm and friendly relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister recalled that the relations between the two countries were raised to an even higher level of ‘All Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership’, during the visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015.

“I am looking forward to my visit to China in May 2017 to participate in the ‘Belt and Road Forum’, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping”, he said.

The Prime Minister said the forum would provide an excellent opportunity for discussing important areas of connectivity, infrastructure, trade, finance, people-to-people exchanges and think-tanks cooperation, not only between Pakistan and China but with the

wider world.

The Prime Minister emphasized that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its related projects symbolize the people-centric approach of the two countries and their resolve for regional connectivity.

“The project has immense potential to boost up regional trade and businesses as well as bring the people of the region closer. Millions of people in our region would reap the benefits of this project,”

he said.

Yu Zhengsheng thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome, accorded by Pakistan to him and his delegation.

The Chairman CPPCC expressed the hope that Parliamentary exchanges between China and Pakistan

would further strengthen the brotherly ties between the two countries.

The Chinese delegation included Ms Lin Wenyi, Vice Chairwoman, CPPCC National Committee, Zhang Qingli, Vice Chairamn & Secretary-General, CPPCC National Committee, Sun Gan, Standing Committee

Member & Chairman of the Committee for Handling Proposals, CPPCC National Committee, Wang Taihua, Standing Committee Member & Chairaman of the Committee of Learning & Culture & Historical Data,

Sun Weidong, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and Liu Zhenmin, Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Mian Raza Rabbani, Chairman Senate, Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Leader of House in Senate, Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to PM, Senator Saleem H. Mandviwala,

Fawad Hassan Fawad, SPM and other senior government officials.