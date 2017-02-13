PM appoints Tehmina Janjua as New Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): The Prime Minister has appointed Ms. Tehmina Janjua, presently serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, as the new Foreign Secretary.

According to a Foreign Office statement issued here Monday, Ms.Tehmina Janjua would assume the post of Foreign Secretary in the first week of March 2017.

She is a seasoned diplomat with a career spanning over 32 years.

She holds Master’s degrees from Quaid-e-AzamÂ University, Islamabad and Columbia University, New York.

She has rich experience of working in bilateral and multilateral domains both at Headquarters and Missions abroad.

She also served as Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during 2011.

Ms.Janjua served as Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy from December 2011 to October 2015.

Presently, she is serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva since October 2015.