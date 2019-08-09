PM appoints Chairman BOI as focal person on special economic zones

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani as focal person to ensure effective collaboration between federal and provincial governments on early operationalization of special economic zones.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on special economic zones and incentives for the related industries, the prime minister said the zones would boost economic activity in the country besides generation of employment opportunities.

The prime minister asked the Chairman BOI to submit report to him on the

time-frame of provision of facilities including electricity, gas and water to

industries in special economic zones.