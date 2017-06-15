PM appears before JIT for supremacy of law: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Thursday said the Prime Minister appeared before Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) for supremacy of law and constitution.

Although the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was not mentioned in Panama Papers even then he presented himself

for accountability and set historical example in the country, he

said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said earlier, the Prime Minister had written a

letter to the Supreme Court to form a commission on Panama Papers

issue. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was determined on

day first that it would appear before the Supreme Court whenever

it called, he added.

Today, he said, was so important day for the supremacy of

law and constitution in the country.

He alleged that political parties had made Panama Papers as

a political issue for point scoring.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

chief Imran Khan was involved in corruption cases and reluctant to

appear before the court.