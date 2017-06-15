PM appears before JIT for supremacy of law: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Thursday said the Prime Minister appeared before Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) for supremacy of law and constitution.
Although the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was not mentioned in Panama Papers even then he presented himself
for accountability and set historical example in the country, he
said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said earlier, the Prime Minister had written a
letter to the Supreme Court to form a commission on Panama Papers
issue. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was determined on
day first that it would appear before the Supreme Court whenever
it called, he added.
Today, he said, was so important day for the supremacy of
law and constitution in the country.
He alleged that political parties had made Panama Papers as
a political issue for point scoring.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)
chief Imran Khan was involved in corruption cases and reluctant to
appear before the court.
