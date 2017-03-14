PM announces US one million dollars humanitarian assistance for Yemen

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday while expressing desire for early return of peace for Yemen announced an immediate provision of US one million dollars in humanitarian assistance for the distressed people of Yemen.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Abdul Malik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi of the Republic of Yemen, a statement from the PM House said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Yemen have traditionally enjoyed special relationship, which was based on trust, friendship and cooperation.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Yemen’s assistance and support in successful evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from Yemen, in March 2015.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Yemen thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan’s support to Yemen.