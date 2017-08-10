PM announces state funeral for Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): In recognition of the services rendered by
late Ruth Pfau for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday
announced State funeral for Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, Ruth Pfau.
The entire nation is indebted to Ruth Pfau for her selfless and
unmatched services for eradication of leprosy, the Prime Minister said and added that she
gave new hope to innumerable people and proved through her illustrious toil that serving
humanity knows no boundaries.
“We are proud of her exemplary services and she will remain in our
hearts as a shining symbol in times ahead,” the Prime Minister said.
