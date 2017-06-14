PM announces special package for revival of film industry, welfare of artists

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, in order to revive the country’s film industry, on

Wednesday announced a special package for the artists and

workers associated with it.

“Reviving the film Industry was our top most obligation.

It gives me immense pleasure to announce the biggest ever

special package in the history of Pakistan for the artists and

workers associated with this industry, which surely is the

fulfillment of yet another promise like our other pledges,”

the Prime Minister said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said art and artists were those trustees of the

bright traditions of the Pakistani society which had played a

significant role in keeping alive the national identity,

culture and heritage at the global level, besides carving a

niche for Pakistan among the alive and conscientious nations.

“Unfortunately Pakistan and its self-respecting people

have witnessed heinous acts of terrorism in the streets,

mosques and public places during the last many years. But by

the grace of God owing to the sacrifices of our valiant forces

and security agencies and unswerving determination of the

nation, terrorism has been stopped in its tracks and incidents

of terrorism have been considerably reduced,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the recent history was witness

to the fact how enemies of Islam and the country targeted the

innocent minds with misleading concepts, which promoted

terrorism in the country.

“The comity of nations interpreted our distorted

identity according to their own perceptions,” he added.

The Prime Minister said, “The youth who are the future

of this country remained captive of a scary mindset. To

extricate the youth from that horrible situation and

terrorism, we are trying to provide alternative avenues of

entertainment to them.”

“We are aware of the fact that quality entertainment

revolves around availability of playing fields, recreations

parks, tourism and cultural activities, the nucleus of which

is the revival of the film industry,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he felt proud to accord status

of industry to the amorous body of films on the

recommendations of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage, which was the continuation of the

policy that they announced in 1992.

“Apart from this, relaxation in financial laws

pertaining to films and exemption from taxes should also be

given. The domain of art and literature includes all those

honourbale people we call writers and poets,” he added.

The Prime Minister said a comprehensive package will

also be prepared for these honourable personalities and fine

arts. Under this package National Film and Broadcasting

Commission, National Film Institute and an academy will be

established that will have a studio equipped with the latest

technology and gadgets compatible with the requirements of the

modern times, he added.

For the welfare and financial assistance to the artists,

the Prime Minister also announced the establishment of Prime

Minister’s Artist Welfare Fund so that the dignity and self-

respect of those talented individuals could be safeguarded.

“Each nook and cranny of this land of the pure testifies

to the beauty of God. In this context the foreign film makers

will be given special concession for making films on cultural,

historic and tourists spots, so that through this medium

tourism at the national and international level can be

promoted,” he added.

The Prime Minister said special concession will be given

on the import of equipment related to the film industry, so

that the bright and beautiful face of Pakistan could be shown

to the world and the Pakistani film producers had all the

facilities available at home for which they had to go abroad.

“We have to go even beyond this with a view to ensure

that every person connected with this industry is duly

encouraged. In this context the government has decided to

accord complete exemption on entertainment tax. More

concessions will be made in regards to the income related to

film and entertainment,” he added.

The Prime Minister said special benefits and

concessions will also be allowed on investments in such

ventures which help in introducing our dignified past,

exemplary heritage, worth emulating culture, distinguished

literature and infallible beauty of tourism to the youth, who

are architects of our future.

“To help the film and Broadcasting Industry and the fine

arts I announce the institution of Prime Minister’s Film

Finance Fund which I am sure is a rare step,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he was sanguine that the

inclusion of the film and Broadcasting Industry in the

national milieu would give further boost to the Pakistan

economy which was already striding on the path of sustained

economic development.

“I am confident that these steps taken at the level of

the government will go a long way in removing the difficulties

and impediments connected to the film Industry. I am also

proud of the fact that our land has produced such

personalities in the field of fine arts whose imprint will

help different nations to move ahead for all times to come,”

he added.

He was hopeful that our youth, like in other fields,

will spare no effort to make their contribution in the domain

of films to win laurels for Pakistan. In this endeavour they

will always find the elected government standing with them, he

added.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage to present this package in

implementable form for the approval of the government, after

consultations with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant

institutions.