PM announces special package for revival of film industry, welfare of artists

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, in order to revive the country’s film industry, on
Wednesday announced a special package for the artists and
workers associated with it.
“Reviving the film Industry was our top most obligation.
It gives me immense pleasure to announce the biggest ever
special package in the history of Pakistan for the artists and
workers associated with this industry, which surely is the
fulfillment of yet another promise like our other pledges,”
the Prime Minister said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.
He said art and artists were those trustees of the
bright traditions of the Pakistani society which had played a
significant role in keeping alive the national identity,
culture and heritage at the global level, besides carving a
niche for Pakistan among the alive and conscientious nations.
“Unfortunately Pakistan and its self-respecting people
have witnessed heinous acts of terrorism in the streets,
mosques and public places during the last many years. But by
the grace of God owing to the sacrifices of our valiant forces
and security agencies and unswerving determination of the
nation, terrorism has been stopped in its tracks and incidents
of terrorism have been considerably reduced,” he added.
The Prime Minister said the recent history was witness
to the fact how enemies of Islam and the country targeted the
innocent minds with misleading concepts, which promoted
terrorism in the country.
“The comity of nations interpreted our distorted
identity according to their own perceptions,” he added.
The Prime Minister said, “The youth who are the future
of this country remained captive of a scary mindset. To
extricate the youth from that horrible situation and
terrorism, we are trying to provide alternative avenues of
entertainment to them.”
“We are aware of the fact that quality entertainment
revolves around availability of playing fields, recreations
parks, tourism and cultural activities, the nucleus of which
is the revival of the film industry,” he added.
The Prime Minister said he felt proud to accord status
of industry to the amorous body of films on the
recommendations of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting
and National Heritage, which was the continuation of the
policy that they announced in 1992.
“Apart from this, relaxation in financial laws
pertaining to films and exemption from taxes should also be
given. The domain of art and literature includes all those
honourbale people we call writers and poets,” he added.
The Prime Minister said a comprehensive package will
also be prepared for these honourable personalities and fine
arts. Under this package National Film and Broadcasting
Commission, National Film Institute and an academy will be
established that will have a studio equipped with the latest
technology and gadgets compatible with the requirements of the
modern times, he added.
For the welfare and financial assistance to the artists,
the Prime Minister also announced the establishment of Prime
Minister’s Artist Welfare Fund so that the dignity and self-
respect of those talented individuals could be safeguarded.
“Each nook and cranny of this land of the pure testifies
to the beauty of God. In this context the foreign film makers
will be given special concession for making films on cultural,
historic and tourists spots, so that through this medium
tourism at the national and international level can be
promoted,” he added.
The Prime Minister said special concession will be given
on the import of equipment related to the film industry, so
that the bright and beautiful face of Pakistan could be shown
to the world and the Pakistani film producers had all the
facilities available at home for which they had to go abroad.
“We have to go even beyond this with a view to ensure
that every person connected with this industry is duly
encouraged. In this context the government has decided to
accord complete exemption on entertainment tax. More
concessions will be made in regards to the income related to
film and entertainment,” he added.
The Prime Minister said special benefits and
concessions will also be allowed on investments in such
ventures which help in introducing our dignified past,
exemplary heritage, worth emulating culture, distinguished
literature and infallible beauty of tourism to the youth, who
are architects of our future.
“To help the film and Broadcasting Industry and the fine
arts I announce the institution of Prime Minister’s Film
Finance Fund which I am sure is a rare step,” he added.
The Prime Minister said he was sanguine that the
inclusion of the film and Broadcasting Industry in the
national milieu would give further boost to the Pakistan
economy which was already striding on the path of sustained
economic development.
“I am confident that these steps taken at the level of
the government will go a long way in removing the difficulties
and impediments connected to the film Industry. I am also
proud of the fact that our land has produced such
personalities in the field of fine arts whose imprint will
help different nations to move ahead for all times to come,”
he added.
He was hopeful that our youth, like in other fields,
will spare no effort to make their contribution in the domain
of films to win laurels for Pakistan. In this endeavour they
will always find the elected government standing with them, he
added.
The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage to present this package in
implementable form for the approval of the government, after
consultations with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant
institutions.
