PM announces mega development schemes for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, March 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ON Monday announced the establishment of a university, launch of his Healthcare Insurance Scheme, an international airport and metro bus service for Hyderabad city.

Addressing a jam-packed gathering of enthusiastic workers at a party convention here, the prime minister also announced Rs 500 million for the development and upgradation of the Hyderabad city.

He said Hyderabad would be linked soon to the rest of the country with a network of six-lane motorways, providing speedy access.

Announcing an initial grant of Rs 1,000 million for the university, the prime minister also directed the PASSCO to increase its purchase of wheat crop from Sindh from previous 80,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes.