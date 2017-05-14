‘PM announces compensation for Gwadar firing victims’

KARACHI, May 14 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair

on Sunday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had

announced financial assistance for the labourers killed and

injured in Saturday’s firing incident in Gwadar’s Pishgan

area.

Rs 1 million each would be given to the heirs of those

killed in the incident and Rs 500,000 to the injured, he said

in a statement issued here by the Governor House.

The governor said the prime minister strongly condemned

the targetting of innocent labourers and expressed deep grief

and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

The prime minister, he said, had expressed the resolve

that every conspiracy against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project would be foiled with the cooperation of the people.