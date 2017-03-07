PM, Amir of Kuwait resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties

KUWAIT CITY, Mar 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Tuesday reiterated their desire to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

During the course of their warm and cordial exchanges at the Amiri Diwan in Kuwait City, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that Pakistan attached the highest importance to its relations with Kuwait and desired to further strengthen them through enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.

He underlined the need for enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait in industrial, agriculture, energy and defence sectors.

The Prime Minister urged the Kuwaiti investors to take advantage of the immense economic opportunities available at Pakistan.

He also apprised the Amir of Kuwait of his fruitful meetings with the Prime Minister of Kuwait and the Speaker of National Parliament of Kuwait and with the Kuwaiti businessmen and investors.

The Prime Minister thanked the Amir of Kuwait for extending warm welcome to him and his delegation in Kuwait.

Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismaeel and Pakistan Ambassador to Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir were also present during the call on.