PM always emerged victorious in every crisis: Irafn Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for
National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said that
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a committed person and he always
emerged as a victorious in every crisis.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister has been
facing a big crisis which was not faced to any other democratic leader during last 70 years in the history of the country.
He said the prime minister and his family had been giving answers of 60 years old assets which was a difficult thing.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) popularity increased
among the masses as per different survey’s and people were stand with the
prime minister.
Replying to a question, he said any decision on the Panama Papers would provide power to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif rather than any weakness.
