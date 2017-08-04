PM allows ministers to visit abroad officially without his prior permission

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Friday allowed the federal ministers to travel abroad
for their official duties without seeking his prior
permission.
According to a PM House statement, the ministers may
only inform the Prime Minister Office about the dates on which
the ministers would be visiting abroad.
The prime minister also directed that ministers would
have full authority for allowing ministers of state and all
officers working in their respective ministries, divisions,
departments and autonomous bodies under their control for
official travel abroad.
However as a matter of policy, the federal minister and
federal secretary would not travel abroad at the same time
unless absolutely necessary and for this they would inform the
prime minister before the travel.
The prime minister also directed all federal ministers
and ministers of state to work diligently and complete all
ongoing projects on top-priority ensuring utmost transparency
and quality of work.