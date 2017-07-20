PM AJK assures to resolve issues of Kashmiri refugees

MUZAFFARABAD, July 20 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday assured to resolve issues of Kashmiri refugees on basis of priority and said that all the necessary facilities would be provided to them.

He was talking to a delegation of Kashmiri refugees led by Chairman

Refugee Action Committee Gohar Kashmiri, President, Raja Arif and others that called on Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in PM House here on Thursday.

The PM said that all issues of Kashmiri refugees of 1989 living inside

the campus and outside the camps would be resolved including the allotted six percent refugee quota of employment that would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said land of 400 kanals have been purchased for the rehabilitation

of refugees and all basic facilities would be provided to them adding different development schemes in all refugee camps would be launched under Prime Minister Community infrastructure Development Programme.

On the occasion, Prime Minister directed concerned officials to install

transformers in Mungbajri and Manakpayan refugee camps and also assured water supply scheme in Thotha Refugee colony.