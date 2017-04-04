PM Advisor on Aviation highlights importance of engineering

KARACHI, April 4 (APP): The Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation,

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan said the engineering is one of the most

important departments of PIA and all efforts should be undertaken to

make it produce optimum results within given resources in the shortest

possible time so that the efficiency and reliability of the national

flag carrier can be improved.

He said this during his visit to the Engineering and Line Maintenance

Department of PIA here last evening, says the spokesman of the national flag carrier on Tuesday. Secretary Aviation and Acting Chairman PIA, M.Irfan Elahi also accompanied him.

Chief Technical Officer, Amir Ali gave a detailed briefing on the

working of various components of Engineering department and the challenges being faced by them.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Advisor said the capacity

of PIA’s engineering department must be enhanced so that it can not only provide better service to airline’s own aircraft but also earn revenue by providing technical assistance to other airlines.

High standards of maintenance must be ensured keeping in view the

international regulations, Original Engine Manufacturers’ (OEM) guidelines and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)/ Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) standard, he added.

He emphasized the flight safety is the paramount responsibility of

engineering department and no laxity will be tolerated.

Sardar Mehtab emphasized PIA’s engineering department must focus

on building the capacity of its personnel by providing them better

training in all fields.

He directed the PIA should get EASA 145 certification on priority

basis. Similarly, all efforts should be made to minimize the number of

SAFA findings during surprise checks at foreign airports, he added.

He also directed the scrapped parts and other junk should be

cleared from hangars and adjacent areas, as they occupy valuable space without being of much use.