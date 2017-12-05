PM Advisor for accelerating construction work of F’abad airport

FAISALABAD, Dec 5 (APP)::Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation,

Sardar Methab Ahmad Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities

concerned to speed up the construction and expansion work of

Faisalabad International Airport.

He was visiting Faisalabad International Airport and inspected

the progress of expansion and renovation work at the Airport.

Member National Assembly Mian Abdul Mannan, CAA Director

General, (retd) Air Marshal Asim Suleman and other officials

were also present on this occasion.

The Advisor expressed dissatisfaction and consternation over

the quality of material and pace of expansion and renovation at

Faisalabad International Airport.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the project

within stipulated period and said that no delay in this regard

would be tolerated.

He also directed the officials to start daily flights from

Faisalabad to Jeddah.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan

also visited the office of PIA at Faisalabad Airport and instructed

to construct a new cutting-edge office of PIA and asked for its

feasibility report.

He further instructed all the officials to facilitate passengers

and pay full attention towards cleanliness and provision of other facilities.

He warned that soon he would again visit the Faisalabad Airport

to inspect the pace of work and quality of material.

Later, talking to the media, Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan said

that Faisalabad was the third-most-populous city in Pakistan. It

is the second-largest metropolis in eastern Punjab as well as a

hub of industrial and commercial activities, he added.

He said the incumbent government was striving hard to evolve

solid strategies to promote commercial and economic activities of

this city.

He said that currently renovation and expansion work at five

national airports was in process which would not only be beneficial

in short term but also be favorable in long term.

He said that expansion of Faisalabad International Airport was

being completed in two phases, adding that Rs 1.3 billion were being

spent under first phase which would be completed in January 2018,

whereas we focused to install latest navigation system in 2nd phase

of the project.

He further said that in order to modernize and upgrade the Faisalabad International Airport as per international standards, latest and modern technology was being ensured to maximize efficiency and productivity

of the airport.

He said that its newly constructed and renovated lounge had sitting capacity for 600 passengers at a same time while expanded airport apron would allow 3 big planes to land simultaneously.

He said that new cargo shipment system would also be established

at the airport to improve the cargo facilities to facilitate the

business community of the region.

He said that two bridges were also being constructed for viable movements of passengers across the airport.

Responding to a question, the Advisor said that latest landing

lights would be installed to ensure smooth flight operation during

smog and fog days.

To another question, he said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

honorable leader of the biggest political party of the country,

and he lived in the hearts of the people.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) always respects the

judiciary.