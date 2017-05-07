PM Advisor assures early release of grant for Quaid-e-Azam Academy

KARACHI, May 7 (APP): Irfan Siddiqui, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage here on Sunday said that the issue pertaining to pending grants for Quaid-e-Azam Academy will be settled without any unnecessary delay.

Presiding a meeting of the officials associated with Quaid e Azam Academy, Karachi he also asked them to prepare a rule of business for procurement of grants for the Academy.

This, the Advisor to the PM said was crucial to get settled the issue on permanent basis.

He on the occasion directed Khawaja Razi Haider, the Director of Quaid e Azam Academy to come up with fresh edition of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s biography.

“The copy of the fresh edition must be crisp and compact so as to attract the youth of the country,” said Siddiqui.

The Director of the Academy was also asked to develop booklets about all members of the country’s first cabinet led by Quaid e Azam and his close comrade and first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaqut Ali Khan.

These booklets, the Advisor to PM said must include their brief introduction, life sketch and the period of their minister-ship.

“These personalities who served the country selflessly can be guiding figures for our youth,” he said.

Iran Siddiqui on the occasion also took round of departments of the academy.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary, National Heritage for Literacy, Dr. Fatima Hasan , Resident Director, Quaid e Azam Management Board, Muhammad Arif and others.