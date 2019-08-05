PM accords approval to water project for Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday accorded approval to a proposed project presented by the minister for water resources and chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to resolve the water issues of Sindh province including Karachi.

The prime minister gave his nod while chairing a meeting on the water resources and water issues in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzamil Hussain and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.