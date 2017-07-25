MALE (Maldives), July 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif was accorded a warm reception when he arrived here
on a three-day official visit on Tuesday.
The prime minister was warmly greeted by President of Maldives
Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and First Lady at the President Office
at the official welcome ceremony.
The prime minister was accompanied by First Lady Kalsum Nawaz,
Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and high officials. The
national anthems of the two countries were played.
The prime minister was given a seven-gun salute and a
contingent of the Maldivian Defence Forces presented him Guard of
Honor.
The two leaders introduced members of their respective sides
to each other, before proceeding for talks.
PM accorded warm welcome at Male
MALE (Maldives), July 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz