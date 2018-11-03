PM accorded red carpet reception at Great Hall of China

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday was accorded red carpet welcome as he arrived here at Great Hall of China to meet his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

The prime minister is in China along with a high level delegation on four-day official visit – the first one to the country after assuming the office in August this year.

Clad in Charcoal sherwani on white shalwar kameez, the prime minister arrived at Great Hall of China where Chinese Premier Li Keqiang received him warmly at the welcome ceremony.

The prime minister also reviewed the guard of honor given to him by the smartly turned out contingents of the Chinese forces before the two leaders proceeded for the bilateral meeting.