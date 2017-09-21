PM Abbasi meets Pakistani nationals working for UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Thursday met Pakistani nationals serving the United

Nations and thanked them for the work they were doing to promote

the organization’s objectives to promote peace and security in

the world.

Abbasi, who is in New York to attend the 72nd session of the UN

General Assembly, became the first prime minister to meet UN

officials of Pakistani origin.

The prime minister briefed them on Pakistan’s economic progress,

improved security situation and consolidation of democracy.

He answered a number questions from the UN officials, who

appreciated the opportunity to meet him. In that regard, they

thanked Pakistani Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi for

organizing the meeting.

The prime minister told them that Pakistan had undertaken the

largest anti-terrorism operation of the world and said hundreds

and thousands of troops were involved in eliminating the

terrorists from their hideouts.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, who also participated in

the meeting, also briefed them on key foreign policy questions.