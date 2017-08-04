PM Abbasi is Nawaz Sharif’s choice, has trust of everyone: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD Aug 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the choice of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and has trust of the entire party.

Talking to a private TV channel, she said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would move forward in conformity with the

vision of former prime minister for completing the unfinished agenda

of the previous government and the development projects initiated by it.

The Minister of State said: “All the projects initiated by the

previous government will be completed at fast pace and PML-N

will implement its manifesto by 2018.”

She said that there would be no change in the foreign,

economic and security policies of the previous government.

She said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

economic development, security, regional peace and the law and

order situation in Karachi were the top most priority areas of the new government, headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She said that former Prime Minister was contemplating to

expand the cabinet for quite some time as it was the last mandated

year of the PML(N) government and the party wanted to go into

2018 general election on the basis of its performance.

To a question about foreign policy, she said, the new

cabinet would continue the policies of the former Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum said that Khwaja Muhammad Asif would be an

effective foreign minister and he would carry forward the vision

of former prime minister regarding regional peace and good

rapport with neighbouring countries.

About replacement of former minister for planning and

development Ahsan Iqbal as interior minister, she said, Ahsan Iqbal

had the capacity and capability to perform in every ministry.

To another question about electing Shahbaz Sharif as the

new prime minister, the minister said all such issues would be

decided in the parliamentary party meeting of PML-N, adding

that whosoever was the prime minister, this cabinet would carry the

PML-N to the next general polls.

About energy projects, she said the new Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would make all out efforts to fulfill the

promise of Nawaz Sharif to end load-shedding from Pakistan by 2018.

The Minister said that the new cabinet represented the

entire country, adding that all cabinets in the world were

political but what mattered was their actual performance.

The minister said that the former Prime Minister would go to Lahore through Motorway and the former interior minister was personally

supervising all the arrangements in that regard.

Responding to a question the minister said that PML(N) had a

number of talented women in its rank. She said that Prime

Minister’s Youth Programme was being handled by Laila Khan, and

Marvi Memon was in charge of BISP while Polio Programme was

being supervised by Aeysha Raza.

Answering a question about Daniyal Aziz, she said that he

had himself clarified that he would accept the decision of

the party leadership.

Marriyum said that development fund were given

through the representatives of the people and during the last

four years huge development funds had been given to the members

of the parliament.

The minister answering a question said that the decision to appoint Khaqan Abbasi, Prime Minister for 45 days was taken by the parliamentary party of the PML (N) and the same body would decide whether

Abbassi should continue till 2018 or not.

Marriyum said that the whole country knew on what ground

the former Prime Minister had been disqualified. She reiterated

that Nawaz Sharif was the leader of the PML (N) and would continue

to lead and guide the party.