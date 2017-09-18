PM Abbasi in New York to apprise world about its success against terrorism, efforts for world peace

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi would highlight Pakistan’s success against

terrorism, it’s efforts for world peace and regional

connectivity as he arrives here Monday to meet world leaders

and address the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly

(UNGA).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who would lead

Pakistan delegation in his debut address to the 193-member

world body, would share his vision of a prosperous developed

and progressive Pakistan and how it was coping with

multifarious challenges.

The Prime Minister arrived here after an overnight stay

at London, where he had a meeting with the former Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He also enquired about the

health of his spouse Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing

medical treatment in London.

The regular session of the UNGA that began on September

12 would open on September 19 for General Debate and focus on

the theme, `Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a

Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’.

Over one hundred world leaders are scheduled to

participate in the debate that would take 174 items on its

agenda this year.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address theUN General

Assembly on Sept 21, Thursday in which he would also speak

about Pakistan’s crucial role in its efforts for peace,

adverse impact of Climate change on Pakistan and the measures

planned to counter the growing threat.

The UNGA 72 would give Pakistan an opportunity to

engage multilaterally and bilaterally to advance its

priorities in diverse areas.

The plight of the civil population in the Indian

Occupied Kashmir, the importance of peace in Afghanistan and

the oppression against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are the

issues that are likely to be taken up in Prime Minister’s

address, Dr Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United

Nations said.

The Prime Minister has a hectic schedule ahead and has

a number of meetings lined up for him. He would be meeting US

Vice President Mike Pence; the first high level contact since

the announcement of President Donald Trump’s policy on

Afghanistan.

He also has meetings scheduled with the King of Jordan

and leaders of Turkey, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, the

United Kingdom and Nepal.

He will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,

Chairman World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and former US

Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly Session, Prime

Minister Abbasi will address the Council on Foreign Relations

besides interacting with the US Pakistan Business Council.

He would also have extensive interaction with the

international media.