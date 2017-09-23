PM Abbasi in London en route Islamabad after attending UNGA session

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has reached London en route Islamabad after attending

the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

in New York.

On his arrival at the airport on Friday night, the prime

minister was received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner in UK

Syed Ibne Abbas, SAID a press release issued by Pakistan High

Commission in London.

Prime Minister Abbasi led the Pakistan delegation at the

UNGA.

Besides addressing the session, he had several meetings

with the world leaders and also interacted with businessmen,

think-tanks and the US media.