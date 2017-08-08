PM Abbasi directs to fast-tracking water storage projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tuesday directed the Water Resource Division to plan water storage
projects on fast-track while reiterating commitment of the government
to end loadshedding and strive for a bright future of Pakistan.
Chairing a meeting on energy sector here at the PM Office,
he said, “There is no room for non-optimal solution in our energy framework.”
He The Prime Minister also directed the Power and Petroleum
Divisions to formulate roadmap to reduce usage of thermal power
sources and asked them to focus on natural gas and domestic coal
for energy production.
“Our government is striving to achieve a balanced mix for
the country’s energy requirements. Maximum utilization of Thar
coal reserves should be ensured to provide affordable energy
for consumers,” he added.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Power,
Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Petroleum, Jam Kamal Khan
and senior officials.
Secretary Power Division and Secretary Petroleum Division
briefed the Prime Minister on energy sector projects and load
management plan.
The Prime Minister, while elaborating the rationale of
distribution of work among ministries, said water security was
an important concern for the government and people.
He said a dedicated ministry for water resources was
required to handle these issues and to cater for improved
management of water resources, a separate ministry was
essential.
Regarding the creation of new Ministry of Energy, the
Prime Minister stated that it was necessary to remove firewall
between the Petroleum and Power sectors which were otherwise
linked for a common objective of energy security in the
country.
