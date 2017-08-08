PM Abbasi directs to fast-tracking water storage projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tuesday directed the Water Resource Division to plan water storage

projects on fast-track while reiterating commitment of the government

to end loadshedding and strive for a bright future of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting on energy sector here at the PM Office,

he said, “There is no room for non-optimal solution in our energy framework.”

He The Prime Minister also directed the Power and Petroleum

Divisions to formulate roadmap to reduce usage of thermal power

sources and asked them to focus on natural gas and domestic coal

for energy production.

“Our government is striving to achieve a balanced mix for

the country’s energy requirements. Maximum utilization of Thar

coal reserves should be ensured to provide affordable energy

for consumers,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Power,

Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Petroleum, Jam Kamal Khan

and senior officials.

Secretary Power Division and Secretary Petroleum Division

briefed the Prime Minister on energy sector projects and load

management plan.

The Prime Minister, while elaborating the rationale of

distribution of work among ministries, said water security was

an important concern for the government and people.

He said a dedicated ministry for water resources was

required to handle these issues and to cater for improved

management of water resources, a separate ministry was

essential.

Regarding the creation of new Ministry of Energy, the

Prime Minister stated that it was necessary to remove firewall

between the Petroleum and Power sectors which were otherwise

linked for a common objective of energy security in the

country.