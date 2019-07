ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said those who plundered the national exchequer, will have to face accountability in Naya Pakistan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said the PML-N leaders have no courage to listen to the truth of Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. She said the PML-N leaders are resorting to mud-slinging on Shahzad Akbar as they have no evidence to prove their innocence