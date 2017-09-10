PLM-N to continue serve masses, says Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, former premier Nawaz
Sharif’s daughter, said on Sunday that people would vote for
the ‘Lion’ on September 17.
Addressing a mammoth rally in NA-120 constituency here,
she said the PML-N leadership always did politics of
decency and nobility, adding her father was punished for
talking about Pakistan’s progress and development.
She urged voters to reject those criticizing public
welfare projects especially the Metro Bus and the Orange Line,
saying the PML-N would continue serving masses.
She urged people of the area to turn to polling stations
in maximum number and stamp only on ‘Lion’ to elect PML-N’s
candidate.
She also praised party workers enthusiasm in
the bye-elections.
Maryam Nawaz was given a rousing welcome by party
supporters on way to her rally as rose petals were showered upon
her vehicle and fireworks were also done.
