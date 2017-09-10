PLM-N to continue serve masses, says Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, former premier Nawaz

Sharif’s daughter, said on Sunday that people would vote for

the ‘Lion’ on September 17.

Addressing a mammoth rally in NA-120 constituency here,

she said the PML-N leadership always did politics of

decency and nobility, adding her father was punished for

talking about Pakistan’s progress and development.

She urged voters to reject those criticizing public

welfare projects especially the Metro Bus and the Orange Line,

saying the PML-N would continue serving masses.

She urged people of the area to turn to polling stations

in maximum number and stamp only on ‘Lion’ to elect PML-N’s

candidate.

She also praised party workers enthusiasm in

the bye-elections.

Maryam Nawaz was given a rousing welcome by party

supporters on way to her rally as rose petals were showered upon

her vehicle and fireworks were also done.