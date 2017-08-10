Players selection ceremony for National T20 Cup

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): The eight participating teams of the National T20

Cup including Karachi Whites, Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues, Islamabad, FATA, Rawalpindi,

Peshawar, and Faisalabad were selected through drafting here on Thursday.

The drafting (players selection) was held here at a ceremony at a local hotel

and the respective sides were selected from a list of over 150 players from all over the

country. All the participating teams were picked by their respective regional head,

selector, captain and coach.

Haroon Rasheed, Director Cricket Operations, PCB while addressing the

ceremony expressed his pleasure at the organization of the tournament and hoped that

the event will provide a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent.

“PCB is taking measures to make the domestic event competitive and result

oriented and that is why it has introduced drafting of players in all the participating teams

to make them equally good,” said the PCB official.

He said the event promises exciting and thrilling cricket and definitely it will

supplement the ongoing efforts of the PCB to identify new talent.

Haroon said PCB is taking steps to strengthen domestic cricket and selection of

players was a step forward to it. “ Gelling young players will youthful cricketers will

produce good results and players will get equal opportunity to show case their talent “,he

asserted.

The eight-team tournament will commence from August 25, in two phases,

where the first round matches would be played in Multan till August 31, . The second and

final stage of the tournament would start on September 4, 2017 in Faisalabad and

conclude on September 10, 2017.

A total number of 31 matches including the final will be played, where each

team will play seven matches. The top four teams among the eight teams will compete

in the semi-final on September 9 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, whereas the final will take

place at the same venue on September 10.