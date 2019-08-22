Players needs to prove their mettle for Olympics qualifiers: Khawaja Junaid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Khawaja Junaid wants players to go through evaluation and assessment process to prove their mettle saying no compromise would be made on fitness.

Junaid said the grey areas need to be identified to uplift the game. “If this goes on, than the day is not far when lower ranked teams would pass us in the rankings,” he said and added currently Pakistan stands at World Ranking 17.

He said we need to improve the game scientifically with data based analysis of players being done. “Time is less and we must hunt for those players who are mentally, physically and technically fit for the game of hockey,” he told APP.