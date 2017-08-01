ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has
said that it is too early to expect good results from the national
team as it will take two to three years to get the national game
back on track.
Talking to APP, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said the
Federation is focusing on under-18 players.
“The U-18 hockey players had shown great fighting spirit in
Australia’s national hockey championship and defeated their top
clubs.”
“I am sure our hockey would regain lost glory but we have to
give our players some time,” he added. Responding to a question, he
said some changes would also be made in the senior hockey team.
He said 60 senior probables are attending national training
camp under new head coach Farhat Khan here at Naseer Bunda Hockey
Stadium.
The players are preparing for 10th Asia Cup scheduled to be
held in Bangladesh from October 12 to 22.
Speaking about the Pakistan Hockey League, he said talks are
underway in order to finalize the league.
Players need time to show good results: PHF
ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has