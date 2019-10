ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Players from around 15 countries have arrived here to feature in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships, taking place at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

The countries whose players are chipping in the event include Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, Moldova and Pakistan, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).