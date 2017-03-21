Players draft of Pentangular Cup one day tournament completed

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP)- The players draft of the Pakistan one day

Pantangular tournament commencing from April 24 across the country was completed here on Tuesday at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M Khan said top fitness on part of players is required to compete in this prestigious national event which will help in raising the overall standard of domestic cricket of Pakistan.

“PCB has introduced a new culture of fitness and players are being

selected in the national team based on their performance and the fitness and no compromise will be made on it “, he said.

Shaharyar Khan said PSL was a successful event in all manners and efforts will be made to hold the final of the next edition in Karachi.

“Pakistan Cup is of greater significance and those who will be selected

in the participating teams have to undergo fitness test in order to prove top fitness required for that version of cricket “,he said.

Chairman, PSL, Najam Sathi said “ Pakistan cup will help in unearthing new talent as PCB is striving hard to expand the base of the game by having a pool of talented player”.

He underlined the efforts of PCB for promoting domestic cricket and

said all such efforts will have long term impact on the domestic cricket and will help in improving its quality.

In the players draft, Umar Akmal was selected as captain of Punjab

Ammad Wasim will lead Islamabad, Fakhar Razman will captain Balochistan. Anwar Ali and Muhammad Rizwan were named as captains of Sindh and KPK.

From 125 players, five teams have been selected to feature in he premier one day activity .