Players be given longer chance for evaluation: Shan Masood

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):Pakistan test cricketer, Shan Masood, has urged the national cricket selector to give ample chance to players before evaluate their performance and deciding their fate in the game.

“I request the national selectors to assess the performance of players based on the number of the matches played by them and they should be given a fair chance to prove their mettle,” he told reporters here on Tuesday after a training session of pre-season cricket fitness camp at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He quoted his own example that he played only 15 test matches in six years time period with an average of two-and-a-half tests a year, compared to 30 or 40 test matches played by a player of different teams of the world. “It is not a broad way method to judge performance,” he said.

The left-handed batsman rejected a questioner that he wants to bat at a specific number in batting order saying “My job is to play quality cricket for Pakistan and, as a player I am available to Pakistan in every capacity (in batting number).”

He said it is good for the safety of players to wear protective safety gear, allowed by the International Cricket Council and it does not mean that if any player enters the field equipped with safety gears he has fear factor of getting injured as injuries are though happen in the game and the best way to avoid them is to follow the laid down procedure of ICC regarding the use of safety gear.

The test batsman praised the decision of PCB for conducting pre-season fitness camp and said “It is the first time that such a high profile pre-season having all the centrally contracted player has been organised, focusing on the fitness and skills of the players enabling them to get into required mental and physical fitness before playing the domestic circuit and the coming international assignments home and abroad.