RAWALPINDI, Dec 26 (APP):Rawalpindi Arts Council organized a stage play “Tameer-e-Nau” and arranged
a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad
Ali Jinnah on Tuesday.
The drama was written and directed by Muhammad Aslam Mughal and the cast
included Afzaal Lateefi, Saeed Anwar, Jhalak Ali, Imran Rushdi, Shama Niazi, Faqeer
Hussain, Naeem Buba ang Ghyas Mastana.
It was a thematic play, highlighting messages through characters of
Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his sister Fatima Jinnah.
The first appearance was made after collapse of a building due to
bomb blast and talked to each other that Pakistan was not made for such
purpose. Some negative characters were also part of the play.
The last part of the drama based on the message that
people need not to get disappointed and follow the footsteps of
Quaid-e-Azam.
Member Punjab Assembly MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif was
the chief guest.
Addressing on the occasion,Raja Hanif said that renewing the pledge to
follow Quaid’s guiding principle of Unity, Faith and Discipline, thus promoting
prosperity, peace and harmony and consolidating democratic process in the
country.
“The youth has an inevitable role in the progress and development of
the society. They are the ones who have to find solutions to the national
problems. It’s the responsibility of all of us to provide them adequate opportunities
and boost their innovation and mental skills in order to make them vital tools for
nation’s progress,” Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said in his welcome address.
After the play a cake cutting ceremony was also held in which MPA
Raja Muhammad Hanif along with Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar
Ahmed cut the cake and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Play ;“ “Tameer-e-Nau” and a cake cutting ceremony held at RAC
RAWALPINDI, Dec 26 (APP):Rawalpindi Arts Council organized a stage play “Tameer-e-Nau” and arranged