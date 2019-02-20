Play stopped in Punjab Polo Cup due to rain

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):The opening match of Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup between Newage/Diamond Paints and RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee commenced at the scheduled time but play was stopped due to rain and

wet conditions of ground of Lahore Polo club here on Wednesday.

The match started and both the foreign umpires stopped the match, keeping in view the safety of the players, as the ground was wet yet and was not fit to play.

It is the second time that the event could get to it full start

owing to rain and slippery conditions.

Now the matches will be played soon after the condition of

ground improves.