Play ;“Quaid-e-Azam, Mera Khawab” staged at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP):Rawalpindi Arts Council Monday organised a stage play “‘Quaid-e-Azam, Mera Khawab’ to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The drama was written and directed by Riaz Saddique and the cast included Naeem Khan, Saeed Anwar, Shagufta Qureshi, Ali Shan, Noor Ali, Amir Chaudhry, and Shahzad Mughal.

The theme of the play was younger generation who is not following the footsteps of great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Member Punjab Assembly Zeb un Nisa Awan was the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, Zeb un Nisa Awan said renewing the pledge to follow Quaid’s guiding principle of unity, faith and discipline was thus promoting prosperity, peace and harmony and consolidating democratic process in the country.

“The youth has an inevitable role in the progress and development of the society. They are the ones who have to find solutions to the national problems. It’s the responsibility of all of us to provide them adequate opportunities and boost their innovation and mental skills in order to make them vital tools for nation’s progress,” Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said in his welcome address.