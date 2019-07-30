Plastic Imports dip 5pc to $ 2.2bln

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):The imports of plastic materials into the country witnessed negative growth of 5.30 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic material worth $2222.855 million during July-June (2018-19) compared to the imports of $2347.222 million during July-June (2017-18), showing declined of 5.30 percent, according to latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 1569.210 metric tons of plastic materials during the period under review compared to the imports of 1524.942 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 2.90 percent in term of quantity.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic imports witnessed negative growth of 18.22 percent in June 2019 when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The plastic material imports during June 2019 were recorded at $ 156.413 million against the imports of $ 191.261 million in June 2018.